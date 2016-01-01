Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
- FindCare
- General Surgeons
- CA
- San Leandro
- Dr. Rene Ramirez, MD
Dr. Rene Ramirez, MD
Overview of Dr. Rene Ramirez, MD
Dr. Rene Ramirez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations
-
1
Emergency Department2500 Merced St, San Leandro, CA 94577 Directions (510) 454-1000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Acid Reflux Surgery
- View other providers who treat Acute Bowel Infarction
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Procedure
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Biliary Drainage
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatectomy
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Tumor Ablation, Liver
- View other providers who treat Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Rib Fracture
- View other providers who treat Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Sphincterotomy
- View other providers who treat Spinal Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
About Dr. Rene Ramirez, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1619146388
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.