Dr. Rene Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rene Rubin, MD
Dr. Rene Rubin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Roxborough Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
Philadelphia Office207 N Broad St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 561-0809
- 2 1500 Lansdowne Ave Ste G103, Darby, PA 19023 Directions (610) 237-7950
- 3 1 Presidential Blvd Ste 115, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (215) 487-3070
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Roxborough Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubin treated me for squamous cell carcinoma. From my first meeting with her, I felt she was very knowledgeable, reassuring and confident. I knew I was going to be well taken care of. I have been seeing her for the last 4 years. She is an excellent doctor and I would definitely recommend her to my family and friends.
About Dr. Rene Rubin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285633016
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Nodular Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubin speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.