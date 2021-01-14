Overview of Dr. Rene Rubin, MD

Dr. Rene Rubin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Roxborough Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at Rittenhouse Hematology Oncology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Darby, PA and Bala Cynwyd, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Nodular Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.