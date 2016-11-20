Overview of Dr. Rene Salhab, MD

Dr. Rene Salhab, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alta Loma, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Damascus-Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Salhab works at Rancho Cucamonga Pediatrics in Alta Loma, CA with other offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.