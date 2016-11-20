Dr. Rene Salhab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salhab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Salhab, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rene Salhab, MD
Dr. Rene Salhab, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alta Loma, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Damascus-Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Salhab works at
Dr. Salhab's Office Locations
-
1
Rancho Cucamonga Pediatrics10399 Lemon Ave Ste 101, Alta Loma, CA 91737 Directions (909) 466-7337
-
2
Rancho Cucamonga Pediatrics8112 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 466-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salhab?
Dr.Salhab is by far the best pediatrician. He has been our children's doctor for over 5 years. He is very passionate about his patients and goes above and beyond with the level of care he provides. His staff is amazing and very professional. I particularly love Jackie who bends over backwards to squeeze us in when my babies are sick. She is a sweetheart. Doctor Salhab takes his time when evaluating my children and is very thorough. He is very kind, gentle and compassionate.
About Dr. Rene Salhab, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1457664120
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Medical Center Affliated With Weil Cornell College Of Medicine
- University Of Damascus-Faculty Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salhab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salhab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salhab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salhab works at
Dr. Salhab speaks Arabic and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Salhab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salhab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salhab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salhab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.