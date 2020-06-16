Dr. Rene Sanchez-Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez-Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Sanchez-Mejia, MD
Overview of Dr. Rene Sanchez-Mejia, MD
Dr. Rene Sanchez-Mejia, MD is a Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Sanchez-Mejia works at
Dr. Sanchez-Mejia's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Scripps Ximed - La Jolla9850 Genesee Ave Ste 770, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions
-
3
San Diego Office3750 Convoy St Ste 301, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez-Mejia?
Dr. Sanchez is, without a doubt, one of the kindest and attentive physicians I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. My primary care Dr. and many others referred me to him in 2014 when I was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. From the moment he examined me and explained the procedure he was going to do, which was to clip the aneurysm, I felt confident in his hands. He was "there" at every moment I thought I needed to see his face. Not only is he highly skilled and well respected by his peers and patients, he has an incredible bedside manner. I am so thankful to have been in his care.
About Dr. Rene Sanchez-Mejia, MD
- Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1124159942
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Sch-Mass Genl
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez-Mejia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez-Mejia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sanchez-Mejia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sanchez-Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez-Mejia works at
Dr. Sanchez-Mejia has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez-Mejia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanchez-Mejia speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez-Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez-Mejia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez-Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez-Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.