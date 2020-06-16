Overview of Dr. Rene Sanchez-Mejia, MD

Dr. Rene Sanchez-Mejia, MD is a Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Sanchez-Mejia works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.