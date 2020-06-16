See All Neurosurgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Rene Sanchez-Mejia, MD

Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rene Sanchez-Mejia, MD

Dr. Rene Sanchez-Mejia, MD is a Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Sanchez-Mejia works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanchez-Mejia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Scripps Ximed - La Jolla
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 770, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    San Diego Office
    3750 Convoy St Ste 301, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 16, 2020
    Dr. Sanchez is, without a doubt, one of the kindest and attentive physicians I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. My primary care Dr. and many others referred me to him in 2014 when I was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. From the moment he examined me and explained the procedure he was going to do, which was to clip the aneurysm, I felt confident in his hands. He was "there" at every moment I thought I needed to see his face. Not only is he highly skilled and well respected by his peers and patients, he has an incredible bedside manner. I am so thankful to have been in his care.
    Deborah — Jun 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rene Sanchez-Mejia, MD
    About Dr. Rene Sanchez-Mejia, MD

    • Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1124159942
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Med Sch-Mass Genl
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    • HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rene Sanchez-Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez-Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez-Mejia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanchez-Mejia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez-Mejia has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez-Mejia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez-Mejia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez-Mejia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez-Mejia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez-Mejia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

