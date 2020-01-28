Overview of Dr. Rene Sotelo, MD

Dr. Rene Sotelo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Oncologico Padre Machado, Fellowship In Urology Oncology



Dr. Sotelo works at USC Healthcare Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.