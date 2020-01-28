Dr. Rene Sotelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sotelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rene Sotelo, MD
Dr. Rene Sotelo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Oncologico Padre Machado, Fellowship In Urology Oncology
USC Healthcare Center1516 San Pablo St Fl 5, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 865-3700
Norris Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 7416, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3700
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
- Urology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1780050955
- Hospital Oncologico Padre Machado, Fellowship In Urology Oncology
- Hospital Dr Domingo Luciani, Residence in Urology
- Hospital Dr Domingo Luciani.
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
Dr. Sotelo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sotelo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sotelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sotelo has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sotelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sotelo speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sotelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sotelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sotelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sotelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.