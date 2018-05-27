Dr. Renee Alexis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Alexis, MD
Overview of Dr. Renee Alexis, MD
Dr. Renee Alexis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Dr. Alexis' Office Locations
Broward Health Medical Center1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 355-4400Tuesday12:00pm - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 12:30pm
Nsu-com3200 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 262-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
South Florida OB/GYN Services150 NW 70th Ave Ste 7, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 452-4377
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been with Dr. Alexis since 2004 and would never go anywhere else. She delivered my two boys and both C-sections were flawless. She really cares about her patients and makes sure all their questions are answered. I simply love Dr. Alexis
About Dr. Renee Alexis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1780775726
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.