Dr. Renee Alli, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Renee Alli, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Alli works at Mercy At Chamblee in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy At Chamblee
    5134 PEACHTREE RD, Atlanta, GA 30341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 872-7100
  2. 2
    Children's Healthcare of Atlanta- Primary Care Clinic
    4166 Buford Hwy NE Ste 1102, Atlanta, GA 30345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 785-5437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 29, 2017
    Dr Alli. Pls why did You leave Children's, called to booked my Daughters appointment and was shocked you not there, you have been a blessing to my daughter and I feel like You understand her situation very well and I feel comfortable with You taking care of her, I feel really sad, You are such a kind and compassionate Soul
    Delmwa Dennis in Duluth, GA — Sep 29, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Renee Alli, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003870874
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tulane Univ/Tulane Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Tulane Univ
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renee Alli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

