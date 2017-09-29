Dr. Renee Alli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Alli, MD
Overview
Dr. Renee Alli, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Alli works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy At Chamblee5134 PEACHTREE RD, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (678) 872-7100
-
2
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta- Primary Care Clinic4166 Buford Hwy NE Ste 1102, Atlanta, GA 30345 Directions (404) 785-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alli?
Dr Alli. Pls why did You leave Children's, called to booked my Daughters appointment and was shocked you not there, you have been a blessing to my daughter and I feel like You understand her situation very well and I feel comfortable with You taking care of her, I feel really sad, You are such a kind and compassionate Soul
About Dr. Renee Alli, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003870874
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Univ/Tulane Med Ctr
- Tulane Univ
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alli works at
Dr. Alli speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.