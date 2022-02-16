See All Urologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Renee Bassaly, DO

Urology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Renee Bassaly, DO

Dr. Renee Bassaly, DO is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Bassaly works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bassaly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Surgical Specialists at Dale Mabry
    3617 W Hamilton Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 (813) 467-4265

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Atrophic Vaginitis
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vesicovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 16, 2022
    Dr. Bassaly is friendly, trustworthy, patient, kind and extremely relevant and knowledgeable!
    — Feb 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Renee Bassaly, DO
    About Dr. Renee Bassaly, DO

    Urology
    20 years of experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1235399130
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Residency
    Lankenau Hospital
    Internship
    Delaware Co Meml Hosp Crozer Hlth Sys
    Medical Education
    Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    Westminster
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renee Bassaly, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassaly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bassaly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bassaly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bassaly works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bassaly’s profile.

    Dr. Bassaly has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassaly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassaly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassaly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassaly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassaly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

