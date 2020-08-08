See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Renee Belieu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Renee Belieu, MD

Gynecology
4.3 (74)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Renee Belieu, MD

Dr. Renee Belieu, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Belieu works at Kansas City Womens Clinic in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Belieu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Womens Clinic
    10600 Quivira Rd Ste 320, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 308-0580
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Belieu?

    Aug 08, 2020
    If you want the best, look no further than Dr Renee BeLieu! I was really worried about the procedure but after meeting Dr BeLieu I knew that she was the professional to get the job done. She is super smart, very detail oriented and thorough. She gives you all the information you need and takes the time to answer your questions. Dr BeLieu is one of the few doctors in the Midwest that is able to use robotics to perform minimally invasive surgery which means you can go home the same day and experience rapid healing with little pain! Also, she performs the surgery at OP Regional Hospital and I tell you I was treated like a Queen at both her office and the hospital, even during the COVID19 pandemic! You will not regret making Dr BeLieu your OBGYN! If you are reading this, I wish you the best with your procedure!!!
    H. Bushey — Aug 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Renee Belieu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Renee Belieu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Belieu to family and friends

    Dr. Belieu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Belieu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Renee Belieu, MD.

    About Dr. Renee Belieu, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598761009
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Truman Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Truman Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renee Belieu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belieu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belieu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belieu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belieu works at Kansas City Womens Clinic in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Belieu’s profile.

    Dr. Belieu has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belieu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Belieu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belieu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belieu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belieu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Renee Belieu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.