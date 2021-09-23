See All Plastic Surgeons in South Barrington, IL
Dr. Renee Burke, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (33)
Map Pin Small South Barrington, IL
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Renee Burke, MD

Dr. Renee Burke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Barrington, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Burke works at Renee Burke, MD in South Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renee Burke, MD
    4 Executive Ct, South Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 382-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Facial Irregularities
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Facial Irregularities

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 23, 2021
    Dr. Burke is an awesome lady. Let alone beautiful she is so talented that she can transform a 69-year-old woman into a 50ish looking woman. Her eye for detail transforms my whole face. I had my upper and lower lids, neck, and lower face lift with fat transfer to the check area. Dr. Burke and her team are truly the best. They are professional, talented, caring and make you feel special and appreciated. I highly recommend this practice for any cosmetic procedure you may be considering.
    Sissy — Sep 23, 2021
    About Dr. Renee Burke, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225175573
    Education & Certifications

    • Miami Chldrns Hosp
    • Emory University Hosps Emory University
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    • University of Michigan
    • Plastic Surgery
