Dr. Cabaleiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renee Cabaleiro, MD
Overview
Dr. Renee Cabaleiro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Cabaleiro works at
Locations
Lafayette Medical Center LLC390 New York Ave, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 344-3518
second office2280 Springfield Ave, Vauxhall, NJ 07088 Directions (908) 378-5344
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor cares about her patients and does what not many doctors do nowadays. FOLLOWS UP! She is dedicated and loving. Amazing abilities! Highly recommended.
About Dr. Renee Cabaleiro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1407907256
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- New York Medical College - Valhalla
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabaleiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabaleiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cabaleiro works at
Dr. Cabaleiro has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabaleiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cabaleiro speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabaleiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabaleiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabaleiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabaleiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.