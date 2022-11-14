Overview

Dr. Renee Cabaleiro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Cabaleiro works at Lafayette Medical Group, LLC in Newark, NJ with other offices in Vauxhall, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.