Dr. Renee Chan, MD
Dr. Renee Chan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They completed their residency with St. Louis University School of Medicine
Comprehensive OB/GYN1700 N LAKE FOREST DR, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 733-8001
Comprehensive OBGYN4701 Medical Center Dr Ste 1A, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (214) 733-8001
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Chan listened to my concerns and offered me different treatment plans tailored to my specific issue. She is courteous, easy to talk to and compassionate. HIGHLY recommend her!!
- English, Spanish
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- University of California at Santa Barbara
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
