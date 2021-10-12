Overview

Dr. Renee Chang, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at The Oregon Clinic Portland Dermatology in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Varicose Eczema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.