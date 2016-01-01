Dr. Renee Cobos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Cobos, MD
Overview
Dr. Renee Cobos, MD is a Dermatologist in Brea, CA. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque - M.D. - 1984 and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Cobos works at
Locations
-
1
Premiere Dermatology & Laser Center475 S State College Blvd, Brea, CA 92821 Directions (714) 870-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Renee Cobos, MD
- Dermatology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1801896857
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
- Pediatrics - University of New Mexico Hospital
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque - M.D. - 1984
- University of New Mexico - B.S. University Studies - 1980
Dr. Cobos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cobos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cobos works at
Dr. Cobos has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cobos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cobos speaks French and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobos.
