Dr. Renee Comizio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Renee Comizio, MD
Dr. Renee Comizio, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Comizio's Office Locations
Renee Comizio MD101 Madison Ave Ste 200, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 775-9248
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From my breast reduction consultation to post-op surgery day, my experience with Dr. Comizio was perfect. I could not have asked for a more humble expert whose professionalism showcased through the entire experience. She answered every question thoroughly and with poise and calmed me the day before, as this was the first time I was going under anesthesia. She is truly a best in class surgeon and I am over the moon with the results of my procedure!
About Dr. Renee Comizio, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr Harvard
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Penn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comizio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comizio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Comizio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comizio.
