Dr. Renee Debose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renee Debose, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Southern California Medical Center-Los Angeles - Gastroenterology
Dr. Debose works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeBose did both an colonoscopy and endoscopy on me two years ago. I thought she was wonderful and I plan on seeing her again for my next procedure.
About Dr. Renee Debose, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Female
- 1780772897
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California Medical Center-Los Angeles - Gastroenterology
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
