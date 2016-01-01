Dr. Renee Dua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Dua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Renee Dua, MD
Dr. Renee Dua, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Dua works at
Dr. Dua's Office Locations
Valley Renal Medical Group8349 Reseda Blvd Ste G, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 886-5827
- 2 18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 604, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 886-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Renee Dua, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1154436707
Education & Certifications
- USC
- Olive View-UCLA Medical Center
- Loyola University
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dua. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.