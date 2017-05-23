Dr. Dupont has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renee Dupont, MD
Overview of Dr. Renee Dupont, MD
Dr. Renee Dupont, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Dupont's Office Locations
Rana Zahiri MD LLC1011 Devonshire Dr Ste G, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 635-5631
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My mom has benefited from seeing this doctor. Previous to DuPont, the doctors misdiagnosed and over medicated. The doctor explains meds, watches for sideffects and has gradually reduced the meds. When my mom has stress, the doctor tell my mom to be sure to call if needed. Just another take on Dr DuPont
About Dr. Renee Dupont, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dupont accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dupont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dupont has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dupont on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupont. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupont.
