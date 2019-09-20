See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wyoming, MI
Dr. Renee Elderkin, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview of Dr. Renee Elderkin, MD

Dr. Renee Elderkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Elderkin works at University of Michigan Health- West OB/GYN in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Amniocentesis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elderkin's Office Locations

    University of Michigan Health- West OB/GYN
    2221 Health Dr SW Ste 2100, Wyoming, MI 49519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 252-4410

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Amniocentesis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Sep 20, 2019
    I had a different OB with my first pregnancy, and now having just delivered my second with Dr Elderkin as my OB, what a night and day difference! She was so caring and encouraging throughout the whole process and really sat and listened to me throughout my appointments. She can be a bit overbooked, but I totally get why— she’s fantastic!
    About Dr. Renee Elderkin, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1982694667
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renee Elderkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elderkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elderkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elderkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elderkin works at University of Michigan Health- West OB/GYN in Wyoming, MI. View the full address on Dr. Elderkin’s profile.

    Dr. Elderkin has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Amniocentesis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elderkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Elderkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elderkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elderkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elderkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

