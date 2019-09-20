Dr. Renee Elderkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elderkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Elderkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Renee Elderkin, MD
Dr. Renee Elderkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Elderkin's Office Locations
University of Michigan Health- West OB/GYN2221 Health Dr SW Ste 2100, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-4410
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elderkin?
I had a different OB with my first pregnancy, and now having just delivered my second with Dr Elderkin as my OB, what a night and day difference! She was so caring and encouraging throughout the whole process and really sat and listened to me throughout my appointments. She can be a bit overbooked, but I totally get why— she’s fantastic!
About Dr. Renee Elderkin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1982694667
Education & Certifications
- University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elderkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elderkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elderkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elderkin has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Amniocentesis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elderkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Elderkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elderkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elderkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elderkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.