Dr. Grau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Renee Grau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renee Grau, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Grau works at
Locations
Saints Dermatology9720 BROADWAY EXT, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 280-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding care, very compassionate, skillful, knowledgeable, personable.
About Dr. Renee Grau, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1861445991
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grau works at
Dr. Grau has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
