Dr. Renee Harris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Associates In Womeans Health500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 310, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 201-0505
Associates in Womens Health Walker Satellite5000 Odonavan Blvd Ste 509, Walker, LA 70785 Directions (225) 201-0505
Womans Hospital Anesthesiology100 Womans Way, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 927-1300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Love Dr. Harris and Staff.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
