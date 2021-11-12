See All Rheumatologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Renee Peterkin-McCalman, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Augusta, GA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Renee Peterkin-McCalman, MD

Dr. Renee Peterkin-McCalman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Peterkin-McCalman works at Augusta Arthritis Center Inc in Augusta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Dr. Peterkin-McCalman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta Arthritis Center Inc.
    811 13th St Ste 14, Augusta, GA 30901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 828-0043
  2. 2
    Georgia Regents Medical Center
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2423
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Bone Density Scan
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Renee Peterkin-McCalman, MD

Rheumatology
  • Rheumatology
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1083097349
  • 1083097349
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peterkin-McCalman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Peterkin-McCalman works at Augusta Arthritis Center Inc in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Peterkin-McCalman’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterkin-McCalman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterkin-McCalman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterkin-McCalman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterkin-McCalman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

