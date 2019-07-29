Dr. Renee Pietzsch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pietzsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Pietzsch, DPM
Dr. Renee Pietzsch, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Central Texas Foot Specialist301 Denali Pass Ste 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (737) 201-9440Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Central Texas Foot Specialist3316 Williams Dr Ste 120, Georgetown, TX 78628 Directions (512) 819-4555Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pietzsch is always willing to listen to me and my concerns. She takes the time to get to know things from my point of view, and never makes me feel left out of my medical decisions. I will always come back to her with my feet problems!
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Texas A&M University
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Pietzsch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pietzsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pietzsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pietzsch has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pietzsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Pietzsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pietzsch.
