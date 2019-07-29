See All Podiatric Surgeons in Cedar Park, TX
Dr. Renee Pietzsch, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (65)
Map Pin Small Cedar Park, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Renee Pietzsch, DPM

Dr. Renee Pietzsch, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Pietzsch works at Central Texas Foot Specialist in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Pietzsch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Texas Foot Specialist
    301 Denali Pass Ste 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 201-9440
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Central Texas Foot Specialist
    3316 Williams Dr Ste 120, Georgetown, TX 78628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 819-4555
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Stress Fracture of Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 29, 2019
    Dr. Pietzsch is always willing to listen to me and my concerns. She takes the time to get to know things from my point of view, and never makes me feel left out of my medical decisions. I will always come back to her with my feet problems!
    R. C. — Jul 29, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Renee Pietzsch, DPM
    About Dr. Renee Pietzsch, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649209503
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renee Pietzsch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pietzsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pietzsch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pietzsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pietzsch has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pietzsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Pietzsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pietzsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pietzsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pietzsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

