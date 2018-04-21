Dr. Riley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renee Riley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Renee Riley, MD
Dr. Renee Riley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Riley works at
Dr. Riley's Office Locations
-
1
Piedmont Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine4181 Hospital Dr NE Ste 204, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 788-6534Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riley?
Very accessible on weekends or after hours. Patient kind great bedside manner.
About Dr. Renee Riley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881666592
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riley works at
Dr. Riley has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.