Overview

Dr. Renee Rodriguez-Goodemote, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez-Goodemote works at Saratoga Community Health Center in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.