Dr. Renee Sato, MD
Overview of Dr. Renee Sato, MD
Dr. Renee Sato, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Sato's Office Locations
Renee Sato MD LLC1380 Lusitana St Ste 504, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 531-6727
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sato is amazing. She is the first doctor I have had who made an effort to listen and understand my issues. I was very impressed that she even kept following up with me throughout the next month! If you are considering her, I know you won't be disappointed in your care.
About Dr. Renee Sato, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1861447120
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
