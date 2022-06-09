Dr. Renee Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Renee Smith, MD
Dr. Renee Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma HSC and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Wise Obstetrics & Gynecology PA2451 S FM 51 Ste 300, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 627-4216
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I delivered my second time with Dr. Smith and was treated with such kindness and care. I will continue to use her for all my needs pertaining to OB/GYN care.
About Dr. Renee Smith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1255397394
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Ks City School Of Med
- University of Oklahoma HSC
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.