Overview of Dr. Renee Woods, MD

Dr. Renee Woods, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry.



Dr. Woods works at Newleaf Healthcare in Yakima, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.