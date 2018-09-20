Dr. Renee Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renee Woods, MD
Overview of Dr. Renee Woods, MD
Dr. Renee Woods, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry.
Dr. Woods works at
Dr. Woods' Office Locations
Newleaf Healthcare PC4702 Summitview Ave Ste 102, Yakima, WA 98908 Directions (509) 571-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate Dr. Woods because she listens and cares enough to learn about my condition, which most Dr's no little to nothing about. She asks questions, is vested in my health, and looks for solutions. Her office is bright, clean, and cozy. And the staff is always kind and friendly.
About Dr. Renee Woods, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1639252224
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
