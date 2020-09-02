Overview

Dr. Renick Smith, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Vcu School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Pratt Medical Group - Dixon Street Campus in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heartburn, Dysphagia and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.