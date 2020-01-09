Dr. Renie Bressinck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bressinck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renie Bressinck, MD
Overview
Dr. Renie Bressinck, MD is a Dermatologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine.
Locations
Dermatology Group Of Arkansas9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 690, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-8422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I became a fan of Dr. Bressinck during my visit! He is a thorough professional. The patients' interest is at the core of his service. One example: I went to see him and after going through my case, he found out my acne problem was not a general one; it was severe nodular acne. And, that he would refer me for Accutane treatment to the dermatologist in his team who specializes in it. Usually, you would get another appointment some other day for that. However, he asked me to wait in his office for a minute and went to check if his colleague who specializes in treating Accutane was free to see me. And, incidentally, it worked out for me; it saved me time and another appointment's co-pay. This is called professionalism.
About Dr. Renie Bressinck, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ark
- St Johns Hosp
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bressinck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bressinck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bressinck has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Warts and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bressinck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bressinck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bressinck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bressinck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bressinck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.