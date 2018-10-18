Dr. Renil Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renil Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Renil Martinez, MD
Dr. Renil Martinez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-5335Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After being told I needed trt by other Drs, mostly who work at trt clinics, Dr Martinez suggested that my levels are normal and to stop trt especially due to my side effects. That exercise and a healthier lifestyle will result in good testosterone levels.
About Dr. Renil Martinez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1477817757
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
