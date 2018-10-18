See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Renil Martinez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Renil Martinez, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Renil Martinez, MD

Dr. Renil Martinez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.

Dr. Martinez works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Martinez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Clinic
    9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 824-5335
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Green Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Hypogonadism
Thyroid Goiter
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Hypogonadism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?

    Oct 18, 2018
    After being told I needed trt by other Drs, mostly who work at trt clinics, Dr Martinez suggested that my levels are normal and to stop trt especially due to my side effects. That exercise and a healthier lifestyle will result in good testosterone levels.
    Mike in Vista, CA — Oct 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Renil Martinez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Renil Martinez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Martinez to family and friends

    Dr. Martinez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Martinez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Renil Martinez, MD.

    About Dr. Renil Martinez, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477817757
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renil Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Martinez’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Renil Martinez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.