Dr. Rennie McCabe, MD

Rheumatology
Overview of Dr. Rennie McCabe, MD

Dr. Rennie McCabe, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denver, CO. 

Dr. McCabe works at Denver Arthritis Clinic - Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCabe's Office Locations

    Denver Arthritis Clinic - Denver
    7111 E Lowry Blvd Ste 200, Denver, CO 80230 (303) 394-2828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Osteopenia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Jun 15, 2021
    Office staff was friendly and efficient. Dr. McCabe was professional, friendly, informative and knowledgeable. She told me things about my arthritis that neither of my previous rheumatologists told me. I felt like I was talking to a concerned friend and I am confident that I have found a lasting partnership to keep me on a healthy path.
    About Dr. Rennie McCabe, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194915579
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rennie McCabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCabe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCabe works at Denver Arthritis Clinic - Denver in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. McCabe’s profile.

    Dr. McCabe has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCabe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. McCabe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCabe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

