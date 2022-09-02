Dr. Renu Batra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renu Batra, MD
Overview of Dr. Renu Batra, MD
Dr. Renu Batra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Batra's Office Locations
Renu Batra, MD3650 S Eastern Ave Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 613-5144
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She's always thorough with both my babies since birth. She asks all the right questions and answers every tedious question we have. She makes sure to give you the right amount to give to your baby when it comes to medicine especially when they gain weight. She's always made me feel safe and reassured that my husband and I are doing our best and she gives us the extra information to give it 100 and plus percent.
About Dr. Renu Batra, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1952342891
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center - Brooklyn
- Lady Hardinge Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batra speaks Hindi and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Batra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.