Dr. Renu Das, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Renu Das, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from University of Calcutta / N.R.S. Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.

Dr. Das works at Osceola Cardio Pulmonary Clinic in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osceola Cardio-pulmonary Clinic Dc Das MD PA
    901 E Oak St Ste A, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 846-1044
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Renu Das, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1134181969
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    Internship
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Calcutta / N.R.S. Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ of South Florida-Tampa Genl Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renu Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Das works at Osceola Cardio Pulmonary Clinic in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Das’s profile.

    Dr. Das speaks Bengali and Hindi.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.

