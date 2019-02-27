Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Renu Joshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renu Joshi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Joshi works at
Locations
-
1
Pinnaclehealth Endocrinology Associates2005 Technology Pkwy Ste 440, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 791-2540
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joshi?
I know Dr Joshua wouldn’t remember me, but my mom was diabetic & was referred to Dr Joshi. I called her, it was difficult for my mom to get around. Dr Joshi didn’t know my mom or me, but Dr called me & explained everything! She was wonderful!! Fast Forward 15 yrs, my friend took her son to her for thyroid issues! She loved Dr Joshi too!!! Dr hadn't changed thru all those years. She was still the same caring, patient, kind & happy to answer questions doctor! That’s rare!
About Dr. Renu Joshi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1659333177
Education & Certifications
- Hershey Med Ctr
- Prince Georges Hospital Center
- King Georges Med Coll
- UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi works at
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joshi speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.