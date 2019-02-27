Overview

Dr. Renu Joshi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LUCKNOW / KING GEORGE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Joshi works at Pinnacle Health END Assocs in Mechanicsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.