Dr. Renu Kotwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Renu Kotwal, MD
Dr. Renu Kotwal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lebanon, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from A.P. SINGH UNIVERSITY / S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
Dr. Kotwal works at
Dr. Kotwal's Office Locations
Solutions Comm Cnsling&Rcvry Ct975 Kingsview Dr, Lebanon, OH 45036 Directions (513) 228-7800
Christ Hospital2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 585-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Neuroscience Center LLC5240 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 442-0027
- 4 4705 Lake Forest Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 317-1189
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kotwal is my psychiatrist. She is very knowledgeable and experienced. I value her expertise in the field.
About Dr. Renu Kotwal, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1689788747
Education & Certifications
- A.P. SINGH UNIVERSITY / S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kotwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotwal accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotwal has seen patients for Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kotwal speaks Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotwal.
