Dr. Renu Thapar, MD
Overview of Dr. Renu Thapar, MD
Dr. Renu Thapar, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Dr. Thapar works at
Dr. Thapar's Office Locations
Renu K Thapar, M.d.12121 Richmond Ave Ste 114, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 556-6188
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thapar began treating my sister 6+ years ago when she was admitted to the hospital in really bad shape. She listened to her and us and was so kind and caring. We really appreciate her expertise and the fact she did not did not overmedicate her. Thanks to Dr. Thapar, my sister is stable and thriving. We are so grateful to Dr. Thapar for her patience and guidance and are so blessed to have found her. Her staff is very friendly and always willing to help and get in touch with Dr. Thapar when there is a need.
About Dr. Renu Thapar, MD
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1114915006
Education & Certifications
- Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thapar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thapar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thapar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thapar.
