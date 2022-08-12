Dr. Renuka Basavaraju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basavaraju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renuka Basavaraju, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Renuka Basavaraju, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Allergy Rheumatology Immunology Associates of North Texas - ARIANT, PLLC2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 225, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 253-4370Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Allergy Rheumatology Immunology Associates of North Texas - ARIANT, PLLC5350 Independence Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 253-4370Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Excellent doctor, excellent staff
About Dr. Renuka Basavaraju, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1982720199
- Kansas Medical Center
- University Of Virginia Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Allergy & Immunology
