Overview

Dr. Renuka Basavaraju, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Basavaraju works at Allergy Rheumatology Immunology Associates of North Texas - ARIANT, PLLC in Irving, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Fibromyalgia and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.