Overview of Dr. Renuka Bhan, MD

Dr. Renuka Bhan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bhan works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.