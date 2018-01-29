Dr. Renuka Boyapalli, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Renuka Boyapalli, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Renuka Boyapalli, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Boyapalli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Renuka Boyapalli MD A Medical Corp.3640 Lomita Blvd Ste 305, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-0250
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyapalli?
Dr. Boyapalli is a wonderful doctor -- top-notch in every way. A great listener and excellent care provider. Her office is the most efficient I have ever encountered.
About Dr. Renuka Boyapalli, MB BS
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1558399311
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- King Drew Med Ctr
- Osmania Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyapalli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyapalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyapalli works at
Dr. Boyapalli has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boyapalli speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyapalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.