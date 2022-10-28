See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Renuka Mapitigama, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Renuka Mapitigama, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Paramus, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Renuka Mapitigama, MD

Dr. Renuka Mapitigama, MD is a Pulmonologist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Mapitigama works at Salvatore Focella MD in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Rochelle Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Deluca, MD
Dr. Peter Deluca, MD
4.8 (53)
View Profile
Dr. Vagram Ovnanian, MD
Dr. Vagram Ovnanian, MD
3.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Killol Patel, MD
Dr. Killol Patel, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Mapitigama's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Medicine Associates P.A.
    1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 203, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 444-5807
  2. 2
    Select Specialty Hospital-northeast New Jersey
    96 Parkway, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 221-2352

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Bronchospasm
Respiratory Failure
Sleep Apnea
Bronchospasm
Respiratory Failure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mapitigama?

    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr Mapitagama is a brilliant, calm and caring doctor. She returns calls, takes appropriate time during office visits and truly cares about her patients. I am blessed to have her as my doctor.
    LS — Oct 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Renuka Mapitigama, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Renuka Mapitigama, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mapitigama to family and friends

    Dr. Mapitigama's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mapitigama

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Renuka Mapitigama, MD.

    About Dr. Renuka Mapitigama, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225149693
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renuka Mapitigama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mapitigama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mapitigama has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mapitigama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mapitigama. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mapitigama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mapitigama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mapitigama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Renuka Mapitigama, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.