Dr. Renuka Mapitigama, MD
Overview of Dr. Renuka Mapitigama, MD
Dr. Renuka Mapitigama, MD is a Pulmonologist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Mapitigama's Office Locations
Pulmonary Medicine Associates P.A.1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 203, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 444-5807
Select Specialty Hospital-northeast New Jersey96 Parkway, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662 Directions (201) 221-2352
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mapitagama is a brilliant, calm and caring doctor. She returns calls, takes appropriate time during office visits and truly cares about her patients. I am blessed to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Renuka Mapitigama, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, American Sign Language
- 1225149693
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mapitigama has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mapitigama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mapitigama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mapitigama speaks American Sign Language.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mapitigama. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mapitigama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mapitigama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.