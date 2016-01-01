Overview of Dr. Renuka Verma, MD

Dr. Renuka Verma, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Sardar Patel Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Verma works at Pediatric Infectious Disease in Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.