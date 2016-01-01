Overview

Dr. Reny Varghese, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New Berlin, WI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Varghese works at Ophthalmology Associates S C. in New Berlin, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI and Brookfield, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchospasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.