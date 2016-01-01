Dr. Varghese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reny Varghese, MD
Dr. Reny Varghese, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New Berlin, WI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.
Locations
Ophthalmology Associates S C.14555 W National Ave, New Berlin, WI 53151 Directions (262) 827-2955
Aurora Medical Group Dba Aurora Health Center6609 W Greenfield Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53214 Directions (414) 257-8577
Aurora Advanced Healthcare16985 W Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 641-8400Monday7:30am - 4:15pmTuesday7:30am - 4:15pmWednesday7:30am - 4:15pmThursday7:30am - 4:15pmFriday7:30am - 4:15pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Aurora Health Center Edgerton6901 W Edgerton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53220 Directions (414) 421-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
About Dr. Reny Varghese, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1134131626
Education & Certifications
- Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varghese accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varghese has seen patients for Bronchospasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varghese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Varghese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varghese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.