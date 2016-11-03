See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Flagstaff, AZ
Dr. Renzo Cataldo, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Renzo Cataldo, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Trieste, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Cataldo works at Mountain Heart Medical LLC in Flagstaff, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block and Second Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mountain Heart Medical Practice
    2000 S Thompson St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 226-6400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Arizona Arrhythmia Consultants
    7301 E 2nd St Ste 118, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 246-3000
    Cardiovascular Institute of Scottsdale
    10117 N 92nd St Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 747-6532
    Dr. Rimma Finkel
    1727 W Frye Rd Ste 250, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 963-3034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagstaff Medical Center
  • Verde Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Heart Disease
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 03, 2016
    I've seen Dr Cataldo for over 10 years. He is an excellent listener s never rushed and responds to concerns.
    RH in Surprise, AZ — Nov 03, 2016
    About Dr. Renzo Cataldo, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174526677
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    • St Vincent's Med Center Of Richmond
    Medical Education
    • Universita Degli Studi Di Trieste, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
    Undergraduate School
    • Scuola D'Italia New York
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renzo Cataldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cataldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cataldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cataldo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block and Second Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cataldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cataldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cataldo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cataldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cataldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

