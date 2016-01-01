Overview

Dr. Renzo Loyaga-Rendon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Nacional de San Agustin - Peru (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and UAB Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.