Dr. Resa Davis, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Resa Davis, MD

Dr. Resa Davis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.

Dr. Davis works at Healthy Kids Pediatric Center in Ashburn, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations

    Healthy Kids Pediatric Center PC
    44365 Premier Plz Ste 220, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Photo: Dr. Resa Davis, MD
    About Dr. Resa Davis, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629170154
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Hospital
    • Children's Hospital
    • Wright State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Resa Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Healthy Kids Pediatric Center in Ashburn, VA. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

