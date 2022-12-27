Dr. Resham Datta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Datta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Resham Datta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Resham Datta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Land O Lakes, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Florida Medical Clinic - Interventional Pain Management2100 Via Bella Blvd Ste 103, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 Directions (813) 977-6688
Florida Medical Clinic - Pain Management36763 Eiland Blvd Ste 201, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 977-6688Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
I loved Dr Data! Was pain free totally for 3 months after my first SI injection. Went back n and she was gone! The Dr who did my injection that time would not get a good review at all! I would love to know where she went!
About Dr. Resham Datta, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
