Dr. Reshma Katira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reshma Katira, MD
Dr. Reshma Katira, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Katira's Office Locations
The Retina Group of Washington8630 Fenton St Ste 10, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 495-2357
- 2 6354 Walker Ln, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 313-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Katira is very patient and knowledgeable. Her office is organized so that eye tests are completed and everything is in the chart and ready for her to review before she sees the patient, which makes appointments most efficient. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Reshma Katira, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Ophthalmology
