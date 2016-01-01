Dr. Khetpal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reshma Khetpal, MD
Overview of Dr. Reshma Khetpal, MD
Dr. Reshma Khetpal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fishersville, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta Health and Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Khetpal works at
Dr. Khetpal's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta Health78 Medical Center Dr, Fishersville, VA 22939 Directions (540) 245-7102
-
2
Meritus Medical Center11116 Medical Campus Rd, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 790-8461
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta Health
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khetpal?
About Dr. Reshma Khetpal, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1336446020
Education & Certifications
- BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khetpal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khetpal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khetpal works at
Dr. Khetpal speaks Hindi.
Dr. Khetpal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khetpal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khetpal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khetpal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.