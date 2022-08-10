Overview

Dr. Reshma Kundapur, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Kundapur works at Metro Ear Group in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.